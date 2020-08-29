Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 566.20 ($7.40).

BAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272.10 ($3.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,175,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock International Group will post 8262.0007908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,826.87). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,928.26). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,987 shares of company stock worth $7,405,944.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.