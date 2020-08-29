Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.65

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 4329213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 72.2% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 479.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

