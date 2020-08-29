Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,836 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 669.0% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 293.5% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,309,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,458,453. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

