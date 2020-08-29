Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 509,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,441. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.