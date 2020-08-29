Barclays PLC Has $164.46 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Ecolab worth $164,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 748,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

