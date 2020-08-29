Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.50 ($6.37).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 430.20 ($5.62). 1,928,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.