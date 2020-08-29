Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $132,951.98 and $6,162.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

