Bessemer Securities LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 1,242,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,439. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.