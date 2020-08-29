Bessemer Securities LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

