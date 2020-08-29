BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $690,621.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,759,043 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

