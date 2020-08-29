Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYLOF. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

