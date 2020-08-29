BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Volume Tops $731,725.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. BitBall has a market cap of $607,171.13 and approximately $731,725.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,955,032 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

