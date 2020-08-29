BitBar (BTB) Market Cap Achieves $87,049.77

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a total market cap of $87,049.77 and approximately $247.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00016062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,989.18 or 3.29781014 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,046 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

