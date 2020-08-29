Bitblocks (BBK) Market Capitalization Tops $450,765.63

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $450,765.63 and $22,839.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,063.70 or 1.04690614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003179 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000855 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00160988 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002878 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 244,152,768 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

