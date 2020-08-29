Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $974.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.