BitcoinZ Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $549,159.02 and $40,758.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,696,497,699 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

