BloombergSen Inc. Decreases Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 8.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $123,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 302,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,568. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

