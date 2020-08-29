BloombergSen Inc. Sells 1,075,348 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075,348 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for about 1.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 84,868 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 184,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $13.83. 594,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,829. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $519.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.88. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

