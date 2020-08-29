Blue Protocol (BLUE) One Day Volume Tops $216.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05520370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

