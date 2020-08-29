B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

BMRRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

