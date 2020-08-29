BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises about 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 1.93% of BOK Financial worth $76,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,350,000 after buying an additional 1,242,745 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BOK Financial by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61,053 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 167,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

