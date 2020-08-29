Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $53,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 66.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,252,000 after purchasing an additional 397,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $88.77. 664,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,746. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.