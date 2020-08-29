Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 10.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. 1,538,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,042. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.