Brickley Wealth Management Has $415,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.50. 190,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

