Brickley Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 153,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,576,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,802,000 after acquiring an additional 408,500 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 914,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,633. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.