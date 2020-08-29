Brickley Wealth Management Sells 129,804 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after buying an additional 707,071 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,598,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,550,000 after buying an additional 437,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 251,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,172 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

