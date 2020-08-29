Brickley Wealth Management Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 950.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $104.79. 217,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.