Brickley Wealth Management Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 207,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,266. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

