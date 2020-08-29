Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Torray LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.37. 6,379,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of -623.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

