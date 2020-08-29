Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 594,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

