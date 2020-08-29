Brokerages Anticipate Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.21). Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 256,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,286. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $488.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Marcus by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

