Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.38. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. 4,653,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,512. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $22.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

