Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.11. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

SIGI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,173. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

