Brokerages Set Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $412.04

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.90. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $533.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

