Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $127.30

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.91.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 124,345 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,744. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

