Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $74.92

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 332,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,959. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

