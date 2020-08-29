Brokerages Set IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target at $52.50

Shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of TFII traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 162,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,675. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

