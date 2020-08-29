Brokerages Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) PT at $19.29

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.
NYSE LL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 594,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,886. The company has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $29.59.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
