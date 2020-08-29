Brokerages Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) PT at $19.29

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE LL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 594,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,886. The company has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

