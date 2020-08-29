Brokerages Set Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $979.12

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $985.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 17.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 823.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $11.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,042.06. 1,326,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,021. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,115.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $721.04. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,708.27, a PEG ratio of 3,781.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

