BTU Protocol (BTU) One Day Volume Tops $213,327.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $34.29 million and approximately $213,327.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05520370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

