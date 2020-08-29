BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $64.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $490,554. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

