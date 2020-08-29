Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $277.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Caci International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,188.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,971 shares of company stock worth $1,560,743 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Caci International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caci International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Caci International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Caci International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.48. 108,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,241. Caci International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.78 and its 200-day moving average is $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

