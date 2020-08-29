Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 565,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

