Callisto Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $43,167.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.22 or 0.03498498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

