Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $745,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.08. 953,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

