Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4,849.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,680 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444,284 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $408,129,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,053,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,193,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 109.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,092,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

