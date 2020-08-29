Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Receives $25.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 229.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CGC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. 2,894,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,900. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.56. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

