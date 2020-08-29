Castweet (CTT) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $62,493.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00010400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000407 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00549680 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00748961 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006604 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.