Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $87.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 526,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.