Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.48% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 1,220,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.